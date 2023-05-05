Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Cuts Position in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lessened its holdings in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) by 48.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,169 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 46,601 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Owl Rock Capital were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Enstar Group LTD grew its stake in Owl Rock Capital by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Enstar Group LTD now owns 5,678,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,891,000 after acquiring an additional 125,229 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 24.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,734,437 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,974,000 after purchasing an additional 916,815 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Owl Rock Capital by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,557,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,086,000 after acquiring an additional 280,897 shares during the period. Ares Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 3.7% during the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 2,889,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,711,000 after purchasing an additional 102,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 4.7% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,981,594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,549,000 after purchasing an additional 89,526 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.21% of the company’s stock.

Owl Rock Capital Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of ORCC stock opened at $12.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.59. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $10.18 and a 12-month high of $14.38. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.93.

Owl Rock Capital Announces Dividend

Owl Rock Capital ( NYSE:ORCC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $350.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.22 million. Owl Rock Capital had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 38.80%. Equities analysts anticipate that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.78%. Owl Rock Capital’s payout ratio is 111.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Owl Rock Capital in a research note on Monday, March 13th. TheStreet raised Owl Rock Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Owl Rock Capital currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.90.

About Owl Rock Capital

Owl Rock Capital Corp non traded business development company seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the United States with an EBITDA of USD 10 – 250 million and annual revenue of USD 50 million – 2.5 billion. The fund focuses on broad range of sectors including business services, healthcare services, pharma & healthcare technology, aerospace & defense, software & technology and manufacturing & industrials.

