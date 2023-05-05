Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Decreases Stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. reduced its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,060 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 715 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the third quarter worth about $60,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 9.7% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,371 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,243,000 after buying an additional 10,123 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 142,269 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,563,000 after buying an additional 2,994 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the third quarter worth about $832,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in Enbridge by 62.8% during the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 25,382 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 9,793 shares during the period. 49.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ENB opened at $39.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.52 billion, a PE ratio of 38.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.37. Enbridge Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.02 and a 12-month high of $47.67.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $9.89 billion for the quarter. Enbridge had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 10.30%. As a group, analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.655 per share. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 262.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Enbridge from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and the U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

