Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Decreases Stock Position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. cut its stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 342 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of MongoDB in the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of MongoDB in the fourth quarter worth $338,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of MongoDB by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of MongoDB by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 41,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,221,000 after purchasing an additional 12,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MongoDB by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 23,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,617,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. 84.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDB opened at $237.25 on Friday. MongoDB, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.15 and a fifty-two week high of $390.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $219.30 and a 200-day moving average of $199.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by $0.20. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 48.38% and a negative net margin of 26.90%. The company had revenue of $361.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.84 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.04 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MDB. Barclays decreased their price target on MongoDB from $264.00 to $257.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on MongoDB from $325.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Citigroup decreased their target price on MongoDB from $300.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on MongoDB in a research note on Friday, February 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $282.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on MongoDB from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.00.

In other news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.34, for a total transaction of $138,145.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,042,988.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 605 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.34, for a total transaction of $138,145.70. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,042,988.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 49,249 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.55, for a total value of $11,206,609.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 222,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,586,868.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 114,901 shares of company stock valued at $25,096,177 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

