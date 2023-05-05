Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Grows Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 150.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,722 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,436 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FANG. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 83.5% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 189 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 220 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 366.7% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FANG stock opened at $125.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.71 and a fifty-two week high of $168.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $137.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.62.

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.33 by ($0.23). Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 47.15% and a return on equity of 27.02%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 20.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is currently 13.25%.

Several brokerages recently commented on FANG. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $172.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $200.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $168.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.55.

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil, and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

