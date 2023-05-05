Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $551,000 Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lowered its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 568 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PMAY. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 3,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May in the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. Palo Alto Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May in the fourth quarter valued at $281,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May in the fourth quarter valued at $308,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 21,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - May alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May Trading Down 0.5 %

PMAY stock opened at $28.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $432.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.43.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (PMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAY was launched on May 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PMAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - May Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - May and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.