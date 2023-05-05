Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $563,000 Holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Get Rating) by 27.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF were worth $563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 300.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $89,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 44.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $211,000.

NYSEARCA JHMM opened at $46.08 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.77. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $41.96 and a 1 year high of $51.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.08.

The John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US firms ranked 200-950 by size, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHMM was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

