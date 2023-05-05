Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $625,000 Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,422 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. S. R. Schill & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 13,916 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 6,439 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,626 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 13,887 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. 75.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total value of $3,671,666.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,228,960.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total value of $3,671,666.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,228,960.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 6,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total value of $800,118.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 98,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,548,110.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Applied Materials Stock Down 0.7 %

AMAT has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $88.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered Applied Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.31.

Shares of AMAT opened at $112.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $95.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.60. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.12 and a 12 month high of $125.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $116.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 55.08% and a net margin of 24.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, March 13th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the manufacturing equipment provider to repurchase up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 17.16%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

