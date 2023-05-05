Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $668,000 Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY – Get Rating) by 24.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,129 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SLY. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 49.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF stock opened at $79.06 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.99. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $75.12 and a 1-year high of $93.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.15.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

