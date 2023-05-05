Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $782,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,715 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WA Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 12,545.4% during the third quarter. WA Asset Management LLC now owns 373,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,737,000 after purchasing an additional 370,717 shares during the period. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 27.1% during the third quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 1,490,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,022,000 after acquiring an additional 318,000 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 23.3% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,630,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,693,000 after purchasing an additional 308,199 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,245,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,347,000 after purchasing an additional 302,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 131.1% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 396,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,266,000 after purchasing an additional 224,974 shares during the period.

IWB stock opened at $222.05 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $221.73 and its 200-day moving average is $218.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $192.01 and a 1 year high of $238.76.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

