Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Increases Position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,450 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IHI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 549,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,515,000 after buying an additional 42,367 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 39.0% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 23,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 15.3% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 81,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,974,000 after purchasing an additional 10,856 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 26,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 319.9% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 15,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 11,477 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF stock opened at $55.81 on Friday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 12 month low of $46.21 and a 12 month high of $57.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.83. The company has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 0.85.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

