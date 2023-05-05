Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Purchases 18,933 Shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI – Get Rating) by 99.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,936 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,933 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,118,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,929,000 after acquiring an additional 251,973 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 91,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $5,962,000. Milestone Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $4,851,000. Finally, Ifrah Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $254,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FPEI opened at $16.43 on Friday. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12-month low of $16.10 and a 12-month high of $18.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.64.

About First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF

The First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPEI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to provide current income and total return by investing in global institutional preferred and income-producing debt securities.

