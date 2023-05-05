Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Purchases 2,104 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 46.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,632 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AGG. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 82,650,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,962,533,000 after acquiring an additional 948,844 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,847,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,549,923,000 after acquiring an additional 610,473 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,778,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,373,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486,308 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,965,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,538,097,000 after acquiring an additional 820,606 shares during the period. Finally, Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 12,060,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,902,000 after acquiring an additional 102,403 shares during the period. 80.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $99.97 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $93.20 and a twelve month high of $104.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.23.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

