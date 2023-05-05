Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Purchases 2,520 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 39.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,935 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 71.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after buying an additional 7,821 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter worth $277,000. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter worth $226,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 22.0% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 31,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after purchasing an additional 5,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 459,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,512,000 after purchasing an additional 9,327 shares in the last quarter. 78.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $105.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.78.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ADM opened at $74.22 on Friday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a twelve month low of $70.02 and a twelve month high of $98.28. The firm has a market cap of $40.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.31, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.86 and a 200 day moving average of $85.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.38. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The company had revenue of $24.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.58%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co engages in the production of oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, and Other. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, transportation, and storage of agricultural raw materials, and the crushing and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

