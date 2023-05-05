Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Purchases 4,634 Shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR – Get Rating) by 30.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,068 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,634 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF worth $600,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF during the first quarter worth $43,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 63.6% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF during the third quarter worth $210,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF during the third quarter worth $248,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF during the first quarter worth $264,000.

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FAAR opened at $28.90 on Friday. First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $28.61 and a 12 month high of $36.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.88.

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.159 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th.

The First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (FAAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the db Liquid Commodity index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that, through a subsidiary, provides broad long\u002Fshort exposure to commodity futures contracts. FAAR was launched on May 18, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

