Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Raises Position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 29.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,478 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edmp Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 32,426.5% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 1,606,807 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,849,000 after buying an additional 1,601,867 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 16.5% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,997,800 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $554,330,000 after buying an additional 283,323 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 328.5% during the third quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 363,529 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $100,868,000 after buying an additional 278,701 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 20.9% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,558,866 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $432,541,000 after buying an additional 269,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 9.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,108,166 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $862,423,000 after purchasing an additional 268,793 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on CI shares. Loop Capital cut their target price on The Cigna Group from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on The Cigna Group from $378.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on The Cigna Group from $367.00 to $293.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Cigna Group from $347.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Cigna Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.42.

The Cigna Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $243.69 on Friday. The Cigna Group has a twelve month low of $240.11 and a twelve month high of $340.11. The firm has a market cap of $72.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $265.76 and a 200 day moving average of $297.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.84 by $0.12. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The company had revenue of $45.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 24.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.01%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.29, for a total transaction of $191,740.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,473,585.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 20,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total transaction of $5,924,720.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,433,053.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.29, for a total transaction of $191,740.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,473,585.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,509 shares of company stock valued at $8,200,219. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Profile

The Cigna Group is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

