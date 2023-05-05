Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Sells 1,517 Shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. cut its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,517 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 659.8% in the third quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 972.4% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 22.2% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA USRT opened at $50.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 0.94. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.80 and a fifty-two week high of $61.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.96 and a 200-day moving average of $50.82.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.