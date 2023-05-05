Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Sells 673 Shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 673 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 59.6% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 35,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 13,192 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in MP Materials in the third quarter valued at about $1,838,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in MP Materials by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 17,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in MP Materials in the third quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in MP Materials in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 62.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on MP Materials from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on MP Materials from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Northland Securities cut MP Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on MP Materials from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on MP Materials from $45.50 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MP Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.78.

MP Materials Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE MP opened at $20.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 13.27 and a quick ratio of 12.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.28 and its 200-day moving average is $29.34. MP Materials Corp. has a one year low of $20.21 and a one year high of $42.84.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.28. MP Materials had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 54.79%. The business had revenue of $93.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.53 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MP Materials Corp. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MP Materials Profile

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

