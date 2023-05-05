Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Sells 9,519 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 61.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,519 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,503,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,313,000 after acquiring an additional 465,677 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,399,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,031,000 after acquiring an additional 193,519 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,131,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,577,000 after acquiring an additional 35,483 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Novartis by 2.2% in the third quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,467,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,547,000 after purchasing an additional 75,377 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Novartis by 27.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,781,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,085,000 after purchasing an additional 594,194 shares during the period. 8.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NVS shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Novartis from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Novartis in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Citigroup downgraded Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novartis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.25.

NVS stock opened at $104.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $221.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.05. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $74.09 and a 52-week high of $105.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.77.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.16. Novartis had a return on equity of 23.29% and a net margin of 13.78%. The business had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

