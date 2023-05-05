Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Trims Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,364 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 673 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 161.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 410 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TJX opened at $77.07 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.69 and a fifty-two week high of $83.13. The stock has a market cap of $88.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.95 and a 200-day moving average of $77.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.89. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.68% and a net margin of 7.00%. The company had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. This is an increase from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.60%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TJX shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.07.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following business segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

