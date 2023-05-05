Berenberg Bank Comments on Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.’s FY2025 Earnings (TSE:WPM)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Berenberg Bank raised their FY2025 EPS estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 2nd. Berenberg Bank analyst R. Hatch now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.88 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.83. The consensus estimate for Wheaton Precious Metals’ current full-year earnings is $1.59 per share. Berenberg Bank also issued estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ FY2027 earnings at $1.31 EPS.

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.32 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$320.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$326.23 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 62.83%.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on WPM. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$65.00 to C$72.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. CSFB cut their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$65.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$66.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$67.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals to C$72.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th.

Shares of TSE:WPM opened at C$69.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$31.50 billion, a PE ratio of 34.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$63.38 and its 200-day moving average is C$56.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 17.67 and a current ratio of 23.44. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 52 week low of C$39.05 and a 52 week high of C$71.39.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. This is a positive change from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.10%.

In related news, Director Chantal Gosselin sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$65.70, for a total value of C$197,085.00. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

