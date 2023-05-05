Berenberg Bank Cuts Babcock International Group (OTCMKTS:BCKIF) Price Target to GBX 400

Babcock International Group (OTCMKTS:BCKIF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 430 ($5.37) to GBX 400 ($5.00) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Babcock International Group from GBX 475 ($5.93) to GBX 455 ($5.68) in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup downgraded Babcock International Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Babcock International Group Price Performance

BCKIF opened at $4.30 on Tuesday. Babcock International Group has a 52-week low of $2.98 and a 52-week high of $4.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.76 and its 200-day moving average is $3.62.

Babcock International Group Company Profile

Babcock International Group Plc engages in the provision of engineering support services to government organizations and key industries in the private sector. It operates through the following business segments: Marine, Land, Aviation, and Nuclear. The Marine segment provides through-life support of submarines, naval ships, and infrastructure; and operates an international naval support business.

