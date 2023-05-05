Berenberg Bank Cuts Kenmare Resources (OTCMKTS:KMRPF) Price Target to GBX 780

Kenmare Resources (OTCMKTS:KMRPF – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 820 ($10.24) to GBX 780 ($9.75) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Kenmare Resources Price Performance
OTCMKTS:KMRPF opened at $3.94 on Thursday. Kenmare Resources has a twelve month low of $3.94 and a twelve month high of $6.04.
