Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its stake in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,896 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 335.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 9,812 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 4,640 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the 1st quarter worth about $329,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Berry Global Group

In related news, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 37,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total value of $2,324,706.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,883,243.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Berry Global Group Trading Up 4.4 %

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BERY. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $68.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Berry Global Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Berry Global Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.67.

NYSE:BERY opened at $56.45 on Friday. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.52 and a 1 year high of $66.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.16.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 30.05%. The business’s revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Berry Global Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Berry Global Group’s payout ratio is 17.30%.

Berry Global Group Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of innovative rigid, flexible, and non-woven products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials, and Health, Hygiene and Specialties. The Consumer Packaging International segment consists of rigid products that primarily service non-North American markets.

Further Reading

