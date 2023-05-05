Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) PT Raised to $65.00 at Mizuho

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) had its price target raised by research analysts at Mizuho from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price target points to a potential upside of 15.15% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on BERY. Citigroup increased their price target on Berry Global Group from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Berry Global Group from $68.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Berry Global Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Berry Global Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.83.

NYSE BERY opened at $56.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.70. Berry Global Group has a 12 month low of $44.52 and a 12 month high of $66.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

Berry Global Group ( NYSE:BERY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 30.05% and a net margin of 5.37%. Berry Global Group’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Berry Global Group will post 7.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Berry Global Group news, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 37,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total value of $2,324,706.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,883,243.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BERY. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 335.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 9,812 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 4,640 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $329,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of innovative rigid, flexible, and non-woven products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials, and Health, Hygiene and Specialties. The Consumer Packaging International segment consists of rigid products that primarily service non-North American markets.

