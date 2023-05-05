Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) PT Raised to $65.00 at Mizuho

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) had its price target raised by research analysts at Mizuho from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price target points to a potential upside of 15.15% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research firms have also commented on BERY. Citigroup increased their price target on Berry Global Group from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Berry Global Group from $68.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Berry Global Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Berry Global Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.83.
Berry Global Group Trading Up 4.4 %
NYSE BERY opened at $56.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.70. Berry Global Group has a 12 month low of $44.52 and a 12 month high of $66.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Berry Global Group news, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 37,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total value of $2,324,706.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,883,243.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Berry Global Group
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BERY. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 335.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 9,812 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 4,640 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $329,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.
About Berry Global Group
Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of innovative rigid, flexible, and non-woven products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials, and Health, Hygiene and Specialties. The Consumer Packaging International segment consists of rigid products that primarily service non-North American markets.
