Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Acquired by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 76.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,411 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,143 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.06% of Best Buy worth $10,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BBY. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Best Buy by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments grew its position in Best Buy by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 4,533 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Best Buy by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its position in Best Buy by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 23,453 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management grew its position in Best Buy by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 3,832 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Insider Transactions at Best Buy

In related news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 7,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total transaction of $559,758.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,631,341.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 2,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total transaction of $210,776.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,740,545.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 7,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total transaction of $559,758.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,631,341.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,774 shares of company stock valued at $4,477,413 over the last three months. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Best Buy Price Performance

NYSE BBY opened at $71.60 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.50. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.78 and a 52-week high of $96.28.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology retailer reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $14.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.80 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 55.81%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were given a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%. This is a positive change from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 22nd. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is 58.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BBY. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.44.

About Best Buy

(Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.