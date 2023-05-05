BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB trimmed its holdings in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) by 45.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,314 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in BILL were worth $1,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silvant Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of BILL by 507.6% in the fourth quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 7,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 6,319 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of BILL by 1.6% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 43,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,714,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in BILL during the 3rd quarter worth about $254,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in BILL by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,088,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,066,000 after purchasing an additional 141,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in BILL by 115.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. 95.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BILL stock opened at $79.91 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.00 and a beta of 1.96. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.30 and a 12-month high of $179.85.

BILL ( NYSE:BILL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.27. BILL had a negative return on equity of 6.23% and a negative net margin of 40.65%. The firm had revenue of $260.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.59 million. On average, research analysts forecast that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post -2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 847 shares of BILL stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $83,853.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,008 shares of BILL stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.01, for a total value of $558,804.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,494,342.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $83,853.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,015 shares of company stock worth $657,697. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BILL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of BILL in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on BILL from $161.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on BILL from $250.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America lowered their price target on BILL from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of BILL in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.08.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

