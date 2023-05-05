Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) is Sector Gamma AS’s 9th Largest Position

Sector Gamma AS lessened its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 36.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,039 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 40,191 shares during the period. Biogen accounts for about 4.4% of Sector Gamma AS’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Sector Gamma AS’s holdings in Biogen were worth $19,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 268.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,677,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $448,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,182 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,534,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $409,717,000 after acquiring an additional 503,584 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Biogen by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 937,549 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $250,325,000 after acquiring an additional 210,525 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,208,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,518,196,000 after purchasing an additional 197,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Biogen by 91.6% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 405,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $108,268,000 after purchasing an additional 193,812 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 2,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $804,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,544,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Biogen news, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 2,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $804,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,483 shares in the company, valued at $2,544,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Priya Singhal sold 91 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.11, for a total transaction of $25,217.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,823.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,340 shares of company stock worth $982,911 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Biogen from $307.00 to $302.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Biogen from $300.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday. Cowen raised their price objective on Biogen from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Wedbush upped their target price on Biogen from $249.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Biogen from $310.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Biogen has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $327.23.

Biogen stock opened at $313.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $45.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $279.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $283.15. Biogen Inc. has a 12 month low of $187.16 and a 12 month high of $316.69.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The biotechnology company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.15. Biogen had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 19.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 15.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Its products include TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI and FAMPYRA for the treatment of MS, SPINRAZA for the treatment of SMA, ADUHELM for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

