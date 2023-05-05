Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume on Analyst Upgrade

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $300.00 to $320.00. 739,326 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the previous session’s volume of 975,343 shares.The stock last traded at $314.47 and had previously closed at $309.28.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Argus raised their price target on shares of Biogen from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Biogen from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Biogen from $347.00 to $346.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Biogen from $249.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Biogen from $344.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.23.

Get Biogen alerts:

Insider Activity at Biogen

In related news, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 2,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $804,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,544,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Biogen news, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 2,681 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $804,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,544,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Priya Singhal sold 568 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.06, for a total transaction of $153,394.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at $767,510.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,340 shares of company stock valued at $982,911. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Biogen

Biogen Stock Up 0.8 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in Biogen by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,258 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 5,376 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 84.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market capitalization of $45.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $279.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $283.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The biotechnology company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 19.60%. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 15.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Its products include TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI and FAMPYRA for the treatment of MS, SPINRAZA for the treatment of SMA, ADUHELM for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.