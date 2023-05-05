BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Receives $119.11 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $119.11.

Several research firms have issued reports on BMRN. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Wedbush dropped their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Finally, 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, April 27th.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

Shares of BMRN stock opened at $95.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $95.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.36. The company has a market cap of $17.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 251.18 and a beta of 0.38. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $70.73 and a 52 week high of $117.77.

Insider Activity

BioMarin Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:BMRN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 4.04% and a net margin of 3.30%. The firm had revenue of $537.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.88 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.15, for a total value of $654,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 320,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,963,364.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.09, for a total value of $825,265.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,950 shares in the company, valued at $2,810,755.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.15, for a total transaction of $654,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 320,324 shares in the company, valued at $34,963,364.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,196,515. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioMarin Pharmaceutical

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 247 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,454 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 3.2% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC grew its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 6.1% in the first quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,439 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

Further Reading

