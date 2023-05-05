BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (MVT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on June 1st

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0315 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:MVT opened at $10.47 on Friday. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II has a twelve month low of $9.51 and a twelve month high of $12.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock MuniVest Fund II

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 2,283 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 4,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $316,000.

About BlackRock MuniVest Fund II

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc operates as mutual fund closed-end investment trust. The company investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management. It invests under normal market conditions in municipal bonds rated investment grade and invests primarily in long-term municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years at the time of investment.

