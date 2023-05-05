BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (MVF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 on June 1st

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.021 per share on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

MVF stock opened at $6.78 on Friday. BlackRock MuniVest Fund has a 52-week low of $6.33 and a 52-week high of $7.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.85.

Get BlackRock MuniVest Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock MuniVest Fund

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 2,429.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,742 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 12,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund in the 1st quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $97,000.

About BlackRock MuniVest Fund

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc operates as closed end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management. The trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing its assets in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniVest Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniVest Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.