BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:MIY)

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0345 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of MIY stock opened at $11.09 on Friday. BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund has a 12 month low of $10.56 and a 12 month high of $13.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $111,000. West Michigan Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund in the first quarter valued at $161,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund in the first quarter valued at $180,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 16.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund during the first quarter worth about $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.96% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Michigan income taxes.

