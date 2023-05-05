BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0315 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE MYN opened at $10.00 on Friday. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund has a 52 week low of $8.89 and a 52 week high of $11.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 142.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,113 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 7,712 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,039 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,150 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,849 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,504 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 4,430 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.29% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund. The company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with a high level of current income exempt from federal taxes and New York state and New York city personal income taxes. The company was founded on March 16, 1992 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

