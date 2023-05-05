BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (MQT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on June 1st

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Price Performance

MQT opened at $10.10 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.26. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II has a 1 year low of $9.26 and a 1 year high of $13.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MQT. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 213,511 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,594,000 after acquiring an additional 31,235 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 38,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 103,724 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II in the 1st quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II in the 1st quarter worth about $176,000. 21.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal debt bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc was formed in September 21, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.

