BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) Shares Acquired by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Get Rating) by 13,140.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,379 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,142 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust were worth $528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $193,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000.

Get BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust alerts:

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust stock opened at $17.83 on Friday. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 52 week low of $15.76 and a 52 week high of $20.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.59.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Increases Dividend

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.103 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This is an increase from BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. Its primary investment objective is to seek high current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The trust seeks to achieve its investment objectives by investing primarily in a portfolio of taxable municipal securities known as Build America Bonds.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.