Bleakley Financial Group LLC Acquires New Holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 29,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,305,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC owned 0.08% of Madison Square Garden Entertainment at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 15,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 104.4% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 11,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 5,698 shares in the last quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 76,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,441,000 after buying an additional 24,515 shares in the last quarter. 73.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MSGE shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a research report on Sunday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.20.

Insider Activity

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Stock Up 2.2 %

In other news, Director Isiah Thomas III sold 931 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total value of $54,444.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSGE opened at $33.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.54. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a 52-week low of $28.27 and a 52-week high of $35.00.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $642.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.35 million. Research analysts anticipate that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

About Madison Square Garden Entertainment

(Get Rating)

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre.

Featured Articles

