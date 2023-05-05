Bleakley Financial Group LLC Acquires New Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 715 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $992,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Israel Discount Bank of New York lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York now owns 569 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at about $602,000. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 69.2% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 812 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors now owns 1,770 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at about $787,000. Institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

CMG stock opened at $2,033.51 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,699.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,581.81. The company has a market capitalization of $56.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.32. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,196.28 and a 12 month high of $2,077.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The restaurant operator reported $10.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.89 by $1.61. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 45.01%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 43.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CMG. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,550.00 to $1,885.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,080.00 to $2,200.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,750.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,021.37.

Insider Activity at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In related news, insider Laurie Schalow sold 3,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,066.73, for a total value of $7,560,098.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,383,237.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 5,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,646.82, for a total transaction of $9,281,477.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $38,448,306.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laurie Schalow sold 3,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,066.73, for a total transaction of $7,560,098.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,383,237.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,983 shares of company stock worth $36,654,485 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

