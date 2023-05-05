Bleakley Financial Group LLC Acquires New Position in Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 102,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $942,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Mister Car Wash by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Mister Car Wash by 153.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Mister Car Wash by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 2,583 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Mister Car Wash by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Mister Car Wash during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000.

Mister Car Wash Price Performance

Mister Car Wash stock opened at $8.65 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.23. Mister Car Wash, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.80 and a 1 year high of $14.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Mister Car Wash ( NYSE:MCW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. Mister Car Wash had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $214.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.74 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mister Car Wash, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Mister Car Wash from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Mister Car Wash from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Mister Car Wash from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Mister Car Wash from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mister Car Wash currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

Mister Car Wash Profile

(Get Rating)

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. As of June 16, 2022, it operated 407 car wash locations in 21 states. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021.

Featured Articles

