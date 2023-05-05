Bleakley Financial Group LLC Acquires Shares of 10,178 Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 10,178 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 62.5% during the third quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PSX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Phillips 66 has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.64.

Phillips 66 Trading Down 3.8 %

NYSE:PSX opened at $92.31 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $100.25 and its 200-day moving average is $102.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.38. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $74.02 and a 52 week high of $113.53. The firm has a market cap of $42.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.38.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.63. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 33.50%. The company had revenue of $35.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 15.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.30%.

About Phillips 66

(Get Rating)

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

Featured Stories

