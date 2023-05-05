Bleakley Financial Group LLC Acquires Shares of 10,271 MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 5,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.99, for a total value of $499,597.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,273,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,102,285.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 28,494 shares of company stock valued at $2,714,607 over the last three months. Insiders own 28.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGPI stock opened at $100.56 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $96.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.69. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.01 and a 1 year high of $125.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 0.89.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $191.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.86 million. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 13.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. MGP Ingredients’s payout ratio is 9.78%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MGPI shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of MGP Ingredients from $128.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd.

MGP Ingredients, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of food, beverage, specialty wheat protein and starch food ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Distillery Products, Branded Spirits and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment consists of food grade alcohol and distillery co-products, such as distillers feed and fuel grade alcohol.

