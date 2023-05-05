Bleakley Financial Group LLC Acquires Shares of 16,821 Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 158.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on CL shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Barclays lowered their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised Colgate-Palmolive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.75.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $80.79 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.48. The company has a market capitalization of $67.02 billion, a PE ratio of 42.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.84. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $67.84 and a 52 week high of $83.81.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 317.08% and a net margin of 9.93%. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is 100.00%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

