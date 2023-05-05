Bleakley Financial Group LLC Acquires Shares of 19,898 Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 19,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VEU. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. West Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1,280.0% in the 4th quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 117.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $53.95 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $43.06 and a 12-month high of $55.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.72.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

