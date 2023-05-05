Bleakley Financial Group LLC Acquires Shares of 3,323 Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 3,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $926,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MCO. Markel Corp lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 0.8% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 212,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 6.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the first quarter worth approximately $1,078,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 8.7% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 2.3% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 30,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,457,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. 90.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Moody's alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MCO shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $329.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $342.00 to $349.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $308.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $293.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Moody’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $308.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Moody’s Trading Down 0.2 %

In other Moody’s news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 2,818 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.10, for a total transaction of $837,227.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,834 shares in the company, valued at $2,030,381.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Moody’s news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 483 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.48, for a total transaction of $146,580.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,491 shares in the company, valued at $452,488.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 2,818 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.10, for a total value of $837,227.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,030,381.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 23,701 shares of company stock worth $7,046,117 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Moody’s stock opened at $299.65 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $298.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $293.37. The company has a market cap of $54.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.06, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. Moody’s Co. has a 1 year low of $230.16 and a 1 year high of $335.91.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a return on equity of 59.87%. Moody’s’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 9.79 EPS for the current year.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.18%.

Moody’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA) segments. The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.