Bleakley Financial Group LLC Acquires Shares of 4,839 Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 90.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar General Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:DG opened at $216.57 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $214.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $232.66. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $183.25 and a 1-year high of $261.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Dollar General Increases Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.02. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 40.63%. The firm had revenue of $10.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 11.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 10th. This is an increase from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is 22.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DG. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Dollar General from $255.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Dollar General from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Argus upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Dollar General from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Timothy I. Mcguire purchased 3,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $202.00 per share, with a total value of $717,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,008. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Dollar General



Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

