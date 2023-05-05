Bleakley Financial Group LLC Acquires Shares of 7,585 Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,430,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AJG. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $838,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 11,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares in the last quarter. 82.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 2,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total value of $515,793.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,417,600.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.62, for a total value of $189,620.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,818,846.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 2,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total transaction of $515,793.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,715 shares in the company, valued at $16,417,600.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,783 shares of company stock valued at $5,262,891. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Price Performance

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $210.83 on Friday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12-month low of $148.24 and a 12-month high of $212.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $193.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AJG shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $228.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $228.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.71.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Featured Articles

