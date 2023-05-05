Bleakley Financial Group LLC Buys New Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,433 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,333,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 19,269 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,482,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 270.3% during the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 537 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 63.8% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 7,115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares during the period. FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth about $3,060,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NOW opened at $430.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $448.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $422.95. The stock has a market cap of $87.82 billion, a PE ratio of 219.65, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.04. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $337.00 and a 52 week high of $521.58.

In other news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 7,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.31, for a total transaction of $3,557,392.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 4,047 shares in the company, valued at $1,846,686.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 7,796 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.31, for a total value of $3,557,392.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 4,047 shares in the company, valued at $1,846,686.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 90 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.59, for a total value of $41,813.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,860,075.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 18,309 shares of company stock valued at $8,261,276 over the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NOW shares. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $641.00 to $586.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $485.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $460.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $526.33.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

