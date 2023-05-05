Bleakley Financial Group LLC Buys New Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 33,540 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,443,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL increased its position in Truist Financial by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 676,412 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,106,000 after purchasing an additional 15,372 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 58.4% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 40,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 14,790 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,525,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $65,626,000 after acquiring an additional 158,117 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,080,104 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $562,837,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 429,953 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,501,000 after acquiring an additional 36,511 shares during the last quarter. 72.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Truist Financial Price Performance

Shares of TFC stock opened at $26.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $25.56 and a 12 month high of $53.34. The company has a market capitalization of $34.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.05.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 22.81%. Truist Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.94%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David M. Ratcliffe bought 13,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.08 per share, for a total transaction of $499,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,486,072. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Truist Financial news, Director Charles A. Patton acquired 3,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $69,692.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,692. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David M. Ratcliffe acquired 13,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.08 per share, with a total value of $499,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,486,072. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TFC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Truist Financial from $54.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Truist Financial from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Truist Financial from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.24.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.

Featured Articles

