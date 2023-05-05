Bleakley Financial Group LLC Invests $1.24 Million in Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF (BATS:VFMV)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF (BATS:VFMV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,238,000.
Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VFMV. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $257,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF by 329.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 12,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after buying an additional 9,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF by 104.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF stock opened at $96.61 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.69. The firm has a market cap of $83.08 million, a PE ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 0.77.
About Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF
The Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF (VFMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility index. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation with lower volatility relative to the broad U.S. equity market. VFMV was launched on Feb 13, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.
