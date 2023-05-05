Bleakley Financial Group LLC Invests $1.34 Million in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 9,571 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,340,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 103.9% in the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 215.4% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 205 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.86% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

T-Mobile US Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $141.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.01, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.56. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.90 and a twelve month high of $154.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $19.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.82 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 4.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

TMUS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on T-Mobile US from $192.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday. Cowen reduced their price target on T-Mobile US from $201.00 to $199.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $172.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on T-Mobile US from $197.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.30.

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In related news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 296,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,526,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 296,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,526,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total value of $7,021,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 300,642 shares in the company, valued at $42,219,156.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,178 shares of company stock worth $17,045,140 in the last three months. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

T-Mobile US Profile

(Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.