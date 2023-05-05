Bleakley Financial Group LLC Invests $980,000 in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $980,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNPS. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the third quarter worth $35,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 166.2% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 957.9% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SNPS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $424.18.

Synopsys Price Performance

SNPS stock opened at $366.62 on Friday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $255.02 and a 1-year high of $392.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $372.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $344.09. The firm has a market cap of $55.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.50, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.18.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.12. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.22% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synopsys

In other news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.43, for a total transaction of $1,565,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,758 shares in the company, valued at $6,559,583.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.91, for a total transaction of $1,225,944.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,112 shares in the company, valued at $8,887,387.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.43, for a total transaction of $1,565,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,559,583.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,464 shares of company stock worth $4,235,984 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

